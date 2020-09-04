MERLE H.

PETERSON, 87



LAKE WALES - Merle H. Peterson of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Grace Healthcare.

She was born October 6, 1932 in Lake Wales to the late Bennie and Mary Huggins. Merle was a retired secretary for the Polk County Finance Department and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking and watching shows on T.V.

Merle was preceded in death by her husband, Willis B. Peterson in 1990; daughters, Kathy Powell, and Jan-ice Holmer; and grandchild, Bobby Powell. Survivors include her daughter, Donna K. Wood and husband Sonny of Lake Wales, sons, Bruce Powell of Lake Wales, and Robert Powell of Lake Wales; sister, Louise Pickles and husband Keith of Ocala; brother, Raymond Huggins and wife Donna of Winter Haven; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



