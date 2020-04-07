|
|
MERLE
TURNER, 87
LAKELAND - Merle Turner, 87, passed away Apr. 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Turner was born in Montgomery, Al on Jan. 2, 1933, to the late John & Annie Lois Stewart. She retired from Juice Bowl, and enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Turn-er; and four siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Houston, Gail (Landis) Ballard and Priscilla Caustic; brothers, Herman and David Stewart; sister, Gwen Love; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
The family will be having a private graveside service.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020