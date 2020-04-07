Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MERLE TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERLE TURNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MERLE TURNER Obituary
MERLE
TURNER, 87

LAKELAND - Merle Turner, 87, passed away Apr. 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Turner was born in Montgomery, Al on Jan. 2, 1933, to the late John & Annie Lois Stewart. She retired from Juice Bowl, and enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Turn-er; and four siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Houston, Gail (Landis) Ballard and Priscilla Caustic; brothers, Herman and David Stewart; sister, Gwen Love; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
The family will be having a private graveside service.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MERLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -