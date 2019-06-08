Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
MERLENE DAVIS

MERLENE DAVIS Obituary
MERLENE
DAVIS, 85

BARTOW - Merlene Davis, age 85, passed away Friday, May, 31, 2019.
Born December 15, 1933 in Covington County, AL, she was the daughter of the late Levy Acrage and Lena Elizabeth (McKinney) Helms. A longtime resident of Polk County, she was a was a member of Peace Creek Baptist Church.
Merlene is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Franklin Davis and her daughter Nancy Elizabeth Davis. She is survived by her niece, Marcia Helms of Bartow and great niece and nephews: Heidi Helms Kangas and Timothy Helms, both of Bartow and Kevin Helms (Heather) of Holly Springs, NC.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Condolences to the family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from June 8 to June 9, 2019
