MERLYN V. KNAPP, 89
LAKELAND - Mr. Merlyn V. Knapp, age 89, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with his loving wife and family at his side.
Merlyn was born April 5, 1929, in Monroe, Michigan to Vernon Kenneth and Clara Christina (Coutcher) Knapp. He graduated from Monroe High School and attended Michigan State University. He started his career as a farmer in Monroe County. In 1961, he purchased and operated Knapp Insurance Agency in Monroe County until 1969. In 1969, he purchased land in Auburndale, Florida and moved with his brother and their families to develop Ariana Shores Mobile Home Park in 1970. Merlyn, along with his brother and partners, then developed Lake & Golf Mobile Home Park in Winter Haven, Florida. He owned and operated 3 Manufactured Home Communities in Medway, Springfield and Brandt, Ohio, which he sold in 1995. In 1986, he, along with this brother and partners, developed, owned and operated Schalamar Creek Golf and Country Club Community, until 2011. He was a partner in the development of Five Star Family Growers, a large Blueberry farm and packing operation in Auburndale, Florida. He loved to hunt, fish, travel and did it extensively throughout his life. He had homes in Ontario, Canada, Minnesota, Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Northeastern Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon and his mother, Clara. Merlyn is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly Knapp of Lakeland, FL; children Gerald (Suzanne) Knapp of Lakeland, FL, Marvin (Debra) Knapp of Auburndale, FL, Karen (James) Wilcox of Avon Lake, OH, and Jeffrey (Katrina) Dentel of Auburndale, FL, brother Donald Knapp of Auburndale, FL, 10 grandchildren: Jeremy, Jonathan, Brian, Tracy, Jessica, Kevin, Joshua, Megan, Ryan and Casey, 9 great grandchildren, Cooper, Cullen, Nolan, Rowan, Kendall, Marley, Grady, Crawford and Fielder. He also had many nieces and nephews.
We thank Good Shepherd Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either First United Methodist Church (Memorial Fund), 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL, 33823 OR Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Monday, March 11th with visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E.Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL, 33823 (863) 967-1167.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019