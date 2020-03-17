|
|
DR. MERVIN 'MIKE' KEEDY
BARTOW - Dr. Mervin 'Mike' Keedy died peacefully at home with his family on March 14, 2020. As a math professor it is fitting that he died on pi day, 3.14. Dr. Keedy was born (the oldest of 3 sons) on August 2, 1920 on a farm in western Nebraska of parents: Albert L. Keedy, Jr. and Iva Barney Keedy. As a youth, he loved model airplanes and singing in school and church. He began college at Peru State Teachers College in Nebraska, but as WWII began he moved to Chicago and joined the Army Air Corps where he was trained in meteorology. He served as a forecaster for US pilots in North Africa and Italy during the war. After the war he earned a B.A. in meteorology at the University of Chicago. Upon graduation he changed career direction and taught high school math and science in Idaho where he also learned to fly private airplanes. Pursuing his interest in teaching, Dr. Keedy returned to Nebraska where he earned a PhD in mathematics at the University of Nebraska in 1957. While there he paid for his education by teaching, crop dusting, singing solos for churches, and radio announcing. He also sang in Community Theater. After graduation, Dr. Keedy was hired as the associate director of the University of Maryland Mathematics Project that developed new math curricula for junior high schools. It was there that he began writing math text books. His series, Exploring Modern Mathematics, was adopted by the state of Florida for all junior highs in the early 1960s. In 1961, Dr. Keedy became a professor of Math Education at Purdue University (W. Lafayette, IN) where he went on to write over 50 math text books covering elementary school through college. He was known for his innovation in concise style and active engagement of the reader. He attracted and worked with several co-authors to whom he was happy to teach his pedagogic skills. Throughout this time he flew his beloved Piper Comanche airplane to speaking engagements, publisher meetings, and family visits. Dr. Keedy retired in 1987 and moved to Florida where continued his active and creative way of life. He started an organization designed to promote and advocate for textbook authors, The Textbook Authors Association. He continued his avid interest in flying and built his own airstrip near Ocala at one point. For more recreational and aerobatic flying, Dr. Keedy added his second beloved plane, a red 1937 vintage Waco biplane, to his air collection. Dr. Keedy also sang in several churches in Florida, and he was active in the Barbershop Harmony Society. He started a men's quartet called, Bye Bye Blues. He also composed several songs and wrote manuscripts on barbershop harmony theory. He was a member of the choir at ARP church in recent years. Dr. Keedy's move to Bartow was in 1993, which became his favorite home town. He is survived by his beloved and devoted fiancée, Leonora Roebke, his sons, Michael (wife, Susan) and Nathan (wife, Jeannine), his grandchildren, Nathan A. Keedy (wife, Sarah), Lillian Thomas, Molly and Rachel Keedy, and his great-grandchildren, Samuel and Julia Keedy, Noah Best, and Sylas Bartsch.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18 from 1 to 2 PM and funeral services with follow at 2:00 PM, all at Whidden McLean Funeral Home, 650 East Main St., Bartow. Donations welcomed to: ARP Church in Bartow and the Mike Keedy Scholarship Fund, Purdue University
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020