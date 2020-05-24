MERVYN 'BUD' LEROY MILKS10/26/37 - 5/14/20LAKELAND - Mervyn 'Bud' LeRoy Milks was born on October 26, 1937 at Cochecton Center in New York to Francis and Maude Milks. He enjoyed his craft of Mobile Upholstery work on boats and RVs. He also liked sharing his skills and teaching how to do upholstery to some family members. Family gatherings were a time of happy memories talking about some of the boats he worked on.He is survived by his wife Peggy, sons: JR Milks, Mark Milks, Buddy Milks, sister, Marilyn Christian, nieces: Nadine Christian, Michele Christian, stepsons: Rick Ragan and family, Steve Ragan and family, step daughter, Sherry Shin and family, with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.