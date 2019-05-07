|
MICHAEL ALAN
BUTTS, 68
LAKELAND - Michael Alan Butts, age 68, passed away on Sunday, 4/21/19, at his home.
Michael was a life-time resident of Lakeland, a graduate of Lakeland Senior High Class of 69. Mike worked as an industrial painter and at the Mosaic mine for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. and Virginia Nall Butts, and by his brother, Ken Butts. He is survived by his brother, Ronald Butts, and by many cousins and friends.
Services have not been scheduled at this time.
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2019