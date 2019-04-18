|
MICHAEL
ANTHONY MCDOWELL, Sr., 62
EATON PARK - Michael passed away on April 5, 2019 due to a heart attack. He was born on September 26, 1956 to CW and Myrtice (McDowell) Ingalls.
Michael was a mechanic and enjoyed cooking, fishing, game shows on TV and spending time with family and friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his father CW McDowell and brother Walter Mc-Dowell.
He is survived by his mother Myrtice Ingalls, stepfather Robert Ingalls, wife Susan, son Michael (Tony) Mc-Dowell, Jr., 3 stepchildren Brandy, Dennis, and Jacob, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Beginning Baptist Church, 404 West Belmar St., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, please bring a covered dish to share with family and friends after the service.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019