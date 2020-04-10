|
MICHAEL
BROADHEAD
LAKELAND - Michael Broadhead, 67, passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice with loving family by his side.
He grew up in Middletown, NY and served in the Navy on the USS Iwo Jima during the Vietnam War.
As an avid sports fan, he graduated from Florida Southern and went on to be an influential P.E. coach at Carlton Palmore, Medulla, coached soccer at KHS and retired from Bruce Wagner.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Caroline and Gordon Broadhead, and is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughters Jessica Ray, Debbie Thompson, Denise Eldridge, and Danielle Baldwin; sisters, Cathy Lausell & Debra Jojola; brothers, Kim & Gordon Broadhead JR; granddaughters, Brittany Cochran, Toni Smiddy, Kristina Nunnally & Mila Feliz; four great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020