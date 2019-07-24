|
MICHAEL
CHARLES
LaLONDE
LAKELAND-Michael Charles LaLonde, 77, of Lakeland, passed away on July 19, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1942 to parents Brice and Rilma LaLonde.
He was a proud Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn; son Scott (Deborah); daughters Melinda and Cynthia (Jim); grandchildren Emily, Collin, Hope and Harper; his brothers Joe, Jack, Chris, Steve, and Kevin; sisters Jill and Debbie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was a very involved member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland. He was in the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic War Veterans group and was a Eucharistic Minister.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-7PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from July 24 to July 25, 2019