|
|
MICHAEL
CHELMAN 'MICKEY' LEWIS
WINTER HAVEN - Michael Chelman 'Mikey' Lewis was born on June 18, 1939 in Greensboro, NC. He passed away of kidney failure on March 8, 2019 in North Brookfield, Massachusetts. Mickey moved to Winter Haven as a young boy and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1957 and Duke University in 1961. He was active in Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Life Scout and received the God and Country Award, he served in the Army Reserves, was a member of the Sertoma Club, Lake Regions Sportsman's Club and was on the board of Commerce Bank in Winter Haven. Mickey loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked at Universal Building Specialties in Auburndale as a sales representative.
He is survived by his wife Marion Lewis, children: Michelle Osborne, Mileigha Wofford, David Elliott, Tina Tavares, Allen Smith and Danny Smith and their spouses; brother Bill (Bezo) Lewis and nephew Josh Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents RC Lewis and Anne Lewis and his nephew Geof-fery Lewis. He has eighteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren ranging in age from 37 years to 1 month.
In lieu of a funeral, there will be a celebration of life on June 22, 2019. The location and time are yet to be determined. His family will announce the details via Facebook or if interested you can contact a family member for details.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019