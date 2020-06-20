MICHAEL DALLAS ABERCROMBIE WINTER HAVEN - Michael 'Mike' D "MIKE" Abercrombie
MICHAEL 'MIKE' DALLAS
ABERCROMBIE

WINTER HAVEN - Michael 'Mike' Dallas Abercrombie, 62, a native of Winter Haven, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Mike worked as a trucking broker after owning and operating his own cross-country hauling business for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and restoring classic cars.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dallas. He is survived by his daughter Heather (John), Mother Juanita, sister Theresa 'Terri,' brother Greg and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and relatives.
The family held a private celebration of life earlier in the week. In lieu of flowers or condolences, please consider donating to Good Shepherd Hospice, as the family is forever grateful for the loving care they provided for Mike in his final days.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
