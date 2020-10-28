MICHAEL F. LaROSA, 90



WINTER HAVEN - Michael F. LaRosa, 90, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away October 25, 2020. He was born July 27, 1930, in Massena, New York, to Salvatore LaRosa and Mary Bronchetti.

He is survived by wife, Elizabeth J. LaRosa, his children: Michael (Christine) LaRosa, Syracuse, NY; Steven LaRosa (Nancy Keller) St. Albans VT; Ann (William) Vigne, Concord MA; son-in-law Tiim Laurion (husband of deceased daughter Mary). Acton, MA., and eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be given to: Good Shepard Hospice, Auburndale, FL or Alzheimer's Disease Research, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store