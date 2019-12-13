Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home.
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL LYNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL FRANK LYNCH


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL FRANK LYNCH Obituary
MICHAEL FRANK
LYNCH, 44

WINDERMERE - Michael Frank Lynch, 44, of Windermere, FL passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born February 10, 1975 in Mobile, Alabama.
Mike is survived by his mother Pamela Williams; his dad Greg Willard; his children Jesse A. Bibby and Kailyn N. Lynch; his siblings Brandon Lynch, Tiffany M. Burkett and Cas Willard II; many other family members and friends, including his lifelong friends Jimmy Hiott and Linkoln Smith.
Aside from time with family and friends, he enjoyed surfing and loved riding motorcycles. He was a good friend, and a loving son and father. He will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11AM at the Lakeland Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -