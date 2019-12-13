|
|
MICHAEL FRANK
LYNCH, 44
WINDERMERE - Michael Frank Lynch, 44, of Windermere, FL passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born February 10, 1975 in Mobile, Alabama.
Mike is survived by his mother Pamela Williams; his dad Greg Willard; his children Jesse A. Bibby and Kailyn N. Lynch; his siblings Brandon Lynch, Tiffany M. Burkett and Cas Willard II; many other family members and friends, including his lifelong friends Jimmy Hiott and Linkoln Smith.
Aside from time with family and friends, he enjoyed surfing and loved riding motorcycles. He was a good friend, and a loving son and father. He will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11AM at the Lakeland Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019