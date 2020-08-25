MICHAEL G.
JOHNSON, 65
LAKELAND - Michael G. Johnson, age 65, passed away August 19, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Mr. Johnson was born in Plant City, FL. on July 16, 1955 to Juan L. & Jimmie Lee (Duggan) Johnson. He moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 25 years ago. He was a fleet manager for Dart Container and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife: Candy Johnson, son: Chris Johnson, daughter: Katina Blay-lock, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother: Randy Johnson and sisters: Donna Griffin and Karen Scripter.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.