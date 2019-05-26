|
MICHAEL H.
FONTAINE, 70
LAKELAND - Michael H. Fontaine, 70, of Lakeland, Florida peacefully sailed on to his next adventure on May 20, 2019. Michael was born in Rumford, Maine to Herman and Marie Fontaine. One of five children, Michael spent his early years in Maine and moved to Lakeland in 1955. Michael attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Santa Fe High School, and graduated from Eckerd College with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. In 2015, Michael retired to Fort Pierce, Florida and spent most of his time near the ocean.
Michael served as a corpsman in the US Navy and married in 1972. He had two beautiful children, Melanie and Matthew. In the early 70s, Michael was founding partner of Discount Auto Parts. In addition to working many years in the family business, he was also successful in various other business ventures. With a philanthropic heart, Michael focused on connecting with people and serving charitable causes. Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, golf, auto racing, music, and any activity on the water. Most of all, Michael cherished spending time with his children and six beloved grandchildren.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Herman, his mother, Marie, his brother, Dennis, and his sister, Carol. He is survived by his brothers: Richard (Mary) of St. Petersburg FL and Peter (Debra) of Flet-cher NC; his daughter Melanie Alonzo (Anthony) of Jupiter Fl; his son Matthew Fontaine (Leslee) of Fletcher NC; his grandchildren, Liam, Morgan, Luke, Logan, Mason, and Madilynn; and his Fort Pierce family, Paul and Karen Chapdelaine.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life luncheon at Cleveland Heights Country Club, 2900 Buckingham Ave, Lakeland, FL, on Sunday, June 9th, at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, Contributions in Michael's name may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Lakeland and Mulberry, 1525 Martin L. King Jr. Ave., Lakeland FL 33805. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2019