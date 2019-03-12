|
|
MICHAEL 'MIKE'
HOGLUND, 65
WINTER HAVEN - Michael 'Mike' Hoglund of Winter Haven, FL passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was 65. A native of Fairmont, Minnesota, born May 19, 1953, Mike moved here two years ago from Maryland. He was a 10-year Navy veteran and retired as a Navy Defense Contractor. Mike also was a 33rd degree Mason; PASG of Job's Daughters International; and received the GLA for DeMolay International.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Barbara 'Bobbie' Hoglund, his sons: Todd C. Hoglund, and Gregory Hoglund; his daughters Kim Hoglund and Jaclyn Hoglund; his sisters: Andrea Hoglund and Brenda Pumpa; and his grandchildren: Naomi, Quentin, Jasmine, Joel, Elise, Tyler, and Miles. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 2 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: thehikefund.org .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019