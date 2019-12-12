Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
MICHAEL J. ROSE


1950 - 2019
MICHAEL J. ROSE Obituary
MICHAEL J.
ROSE, 69

LAKELAND - Michael J. Rose, age 69, passed away December 9, 2019.
He was born in New Bedford, MA. on July 16, 1950 to Joseph & Irene (Lima) Rose. He moved to Lakeland 23 years ago from Cape Cod, MA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam) and of the Catholic faith. He was a sales rep. in the construction industry.
He is survived by his wife Susie Rose, children Kelly (Daren) Tucker, Jessica (David) Bennett, Shaun (Jessica) Rose and Chris Rose, grandchildren, Matthew (Cara), Brittany, Kyle & Trinity, and sister Virginia Pimentel.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
