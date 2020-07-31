1/
MICHAEL J. SWEET
MICHAEL J.
SWEET, 35

WINTER HAVEN - Michael J. Sweet, 35, of Winter Haven passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
A lifelong resident of the area Michael worked for the Chevrolet Center in Winter Haven as a Lube Technician for 17 years. He enjoyed video games, fishing and spending time with his family.
Michael was preceded in death by Grandma Sweet and Grandpa Parker. He is survived by his wife of 8 years Sandra Sweet, parents Lynn and Bill Parker, daughters Alison and Katelyn Bergeron, sons Allan and Andrew Bergeron, brother Andrew Parker (Megan), sister Cortney Lewis (Mike), mother in law Teresa Carr (Dale), three nieces and three nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5-8pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
