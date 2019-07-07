Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fuel Community Church
7355 US Hwy 98 North
Lakeland, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
1951 - 2019
MICHAEL K. LARRISON Obituary
MICHAEL K.
LARRISON, 67

Zaxby's
District Manager

LAKELAND- Mr. Michael Kenneth Larrison passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Lakeland with his family by his side.
He was born October 13, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN to Kenneth and Norma (Stout) Larrison. Mr. Larrison worked as a District Manager for Zaxby's.
Michael's survivors include his wife, Catherine Larrison; children, January (James) Lacy, Jaymee (Jared) Head, Jessi Larrison, Jordan Larrison, Leighann Jennings and Brian (Veronica) Jennings; siblings, Marsha Brackin, Mark Larrison, Mary Ann Jones, Michael Stephenson and Becky Summers; grandchildren, Jordan Lacy, Justin Lacy, Joshua Lacy, Jacob Lacy, Chandler Jennings, Alyssa Harrell, Makenzie Jennings, Cheyenne Jennings and Adrianna Jennings.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, Fl 33805
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at the Fuel Community Church, 7355 US Hwy 98 North in Lakeland. The Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 PM at the church.
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019
