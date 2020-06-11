MICHAEL

LEVANT DAVIS



ROYAL PALM BEACH - Formerly of Winter Haven, Michael Levant Davis passed away on June 6, 2020. Michael was born on April 8, 1952 in Winter Haven Florida to the late Wesley and Elizabeth Davis, Sr.

Brother Davis was preceded in death by his parents and brother Wesley Davis, Jr. He leaves a legacy of love and love ones to cherish his memory a devoted and loving wife Debra Davis, Siblings: Betty Ray (David), Scotch Planis, NJ; Carmena Bennett Betram, Winter Haven, Fl; Leslie Perrotte (Denis), Tallahassee, Fl, Anita Stephens, Sarasota, Fl; Kenya Davis, Orlando, Fl; Brenda Rhodes (David), Mulberry, Fl; Grenea Taylor (Charles), Lakeland, Fl; and Wayne Davis, Winter Haven, Fl. A devoted mother- in-law Evangelist Odie Pearl Hawkins, Jasper, Fl; a caring sister-in-law Betty Daley (Winston) West Palm Beach, Fl; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

A private memorial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, for the immediately family.

A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held in Winter Haven at a later date.



