MICHAEL LOUIE SHORESLAKELAND - Michael Louie Shores; born 11/9/1953, passed away peacefully on 12/2/2020 in Lakeland, FL.Mike is survived by sister, Linda Shores Miller, brother, Bill Shores, sister Mellonee Shores Hedrick, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Cathie Shores, sister Sandy Shores, and brother Robert Shores.Mike was raised in Winter Haven, FL by loving parents in a family of six kids. His favorite memories were of the neighborhood community on Lake Otis, as well as his choral and band activities at WHHS, where he graduated in 1971. He loved singing, with his family as well as in church, and was a gifted percussionist.Michael served faithfully in the Army before returning to his beloved central Florida. Loved by all, was always smiling, and could make anyone laugh.The family plans a private service at a later date.