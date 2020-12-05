1/1
Michael Louie Shores
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL LOUIE SHORES

LAKELAND - Michael Louie Shores; born 11/9/1953, passed away peacefully on 12/2/2020 in Lakeland, FL.
Mike is survived by sister, Linda Shores Miller, brother, Bill Shores, sister Mellonee Shores Hedrick, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Cathie Shores, sister Sandy Shores, and brother Robert Shores.
Mike was raised in Winter Haven, FL by loving parents in a family of six kids. His favorite memories were of the neighborhood community on Lake Otis, as well as his choral and band activities at WHHS, where he graduated in 1971. He loved singing, with his family as well as in church, and was a gifted percussionist.
Michael served faithfully in the Army before returning to his beloved central Florida. Loved by all, was always smiling, and could make anyone laugh.
The family plans a private service at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved