MICHAEL PAUL
MASKOLUNAS, 56
LAKELAND - Michael Paul Maskolunas, 56, went to heaven on Saturday, August 14, 2020. Mike was born on April 21, 1964 in Bartow, Florida to the late Charles and Virginia Maskolunas. A 1982 graduate of Bartow High School, he later attended Nashville Auto Diesel College where he learned the auto body repair trade. Upon completion, he moved back home to work at Bartow Ford, eventually becoming the Collision Center Manager. His co-workers were truly family to him, and the reason why he worked there for 37 years.
His greatest joy was his family, especially his caring wife of 34 years Michelle, his sons Michael Jr. (wife Kathryn) and Ethan (fiancé Stephanie Cox), and daughter Skylar. Mike loved nothing more than coaching and watching his three kids over the years in their various sports. His favorite pastimes were vacationing with his wife and stopping at any winery or brewery they came across, and traveling across the country to catch his Florida Gators play whenever he could. He was the most loving man, a friend to all he met, and the life of any party.
Mike was a devoted brother to his surviving siblings Frank Maskolunas (wife Judy) and Cathy Maskolunas Parker (husband David), and a loving son to his mother-in-law Marcia Tomkow. He also had many nieces and nephews who he deeply cared for. Mike was preceded in death by his brothers Chuck Maskolunas and Tony Maskolunas.
A Catholic service will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Due to COVID guidelines, masks will be required and the church seating will be at a reduced capacity. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be streamed on Resurrection Catholic Church's YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Santa Fe Catholic High School in Lakeland, Florida or the University of Florida Health Coronavirus Response Fund.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com