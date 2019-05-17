|
MICHAEL 'Mickey'
RESENDEZ, 24
FORT MEADE -
Michael 'Mickey' Resendez, 24, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.
He was born November 15, 1994 in Brandon, FL, Michael loved his family more than anything else, and his favorite past time was playing baseball, fishing and spending time with his Big Brother Johnny. Michael was a underwater welder.
His friends and family knew him for his big smile and even bigger heart. He loved giving a good hug and his family takes comfort that he is resting in the arms of God and is surrounded by loved ones who have gone on before him.
He is survived by his mother; Linda Resendez, father; Rodolfo Resendez, Jr., sister; Raquel Resendez, brother; Johnny Resendez, paternal grand-parents; Aurora & Rodolfo Resendez, maternal grandmother; Herlinda Davila. Aunts & Uncles; Ruben Davila, Maria Chaidez, Nancy Vigil, Oralia Castillo, Raul Davila, Esmeralda Corral, Juan Resendez, David Resendez and Anna Perez and many other loving family members.
Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to family at http://www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2019