Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
863-285-2333
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL RESENDEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL "Mickey" RESENDEZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL "Mickey" RESENDEZ Obituary
MICHAEL 'Mickey'
RESENDEZ, 24

FORT MEADE -
Michael 'Mickey' Resendez, 24, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.
He was born November 15, 1994 in Brandon, FL, Michael loved his family more than anything else, and his favorite past time was playing baseball, fishing and spending time with his Big Brother Johnny. Michael was a underwater welder.
His friends and family knew him for his big smile and even bigger heart. He loved giving a good hug and his family takes comfort that he is resting in the arms of God and is surrounded by loved ones who have gone on before him.
He is survived by his mother; Linda Resendez, father; Rodolfo Resendez, Jr., sister; Raquel Resendez, brother; Johnny Resendez, paternal grand-parents; Aurora & Rodolfo Resendez, maternal grandmother; Herlinda Davila. Aunts & Uncles; Ruben Davila, Maria Chaidez, Nancy Vigil, Oralia Castillo, Raul Davila, Esmeralda Corral, Juan Resendez, David Resendez and Anna Perez and many other loving family members.
Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to family at http://www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now