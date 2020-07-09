1/
MICHAEL ROBERTS
MICHAEL
ROBERTS, 58

BARTOW - Michael Allen Roberts, 58, of Bartow, Florida, passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at the Colleton County Medical Center in Walterboro.
Born February 2, 1962 in Lake Worth, Florida, he was a son of the late Charlie Mark Roberts and the late Betty Corrine Poole Roberts.
Mr. Roberts will undoubtedly be known as a family man and could describe him as great Dad, Grandfather and 'Papa' to many. He was a friend to all whom met him and had many friends that endured his friendship for many years. Michael was an avid hunter who without a doubt loved the outdoors. He was a man who worked hard for his family and worked as a salesman for the Mid-State Company for fifteen years.
He is survived by: his wife of fourteen years, Vanessa Lynn Roberts, of Florida; his children, Jhon Michael Roberts of Georgia, Joshua Allen Roberts of Florida, Brian Lawrence Roberts of Florida, Walter Harold Greer, Jr. of Florida, Gary Wayne Greer of Florida, Jessica Lynn Johnson of Florida, Clarissa Ann VanderHyden of Florida and Stephanie Aniese White of Florida; twenty-three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Stephen Charles Roberts of Arkansas and Dennis Eugene Roberts of Arkansas; and a sister, Janel Roberts Dye of Arkansas.
Assisting the Family: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at:
www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
1193 Bells Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 538-5408
