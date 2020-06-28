Or Copy this URL to Share

MICHAEL SHAWN JENKINS, 49



AUBURNDALE - Michael Shawn Jenkins, 49, of Auburndale FL, passed into Heaven Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Jenkins, his children Sean Dylan Lee Jenkins and Madison Lila Grace Jenkins, brothers, Jeremy Lynn Henry, Chad Lively, Larry Henry, Scott Henry, Danny 'Pumpkin' Jenkins and Ricky Jenkins, and his sister Lisa Fradd. He is predeceased by his mother, Lila Lee Henry and father, Dwight Franklin Henry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store