MICHAEL "MIKE" TYSON
1955 - 2020
MICHAEL 'MIKE'
TYSON, 65

BARTOW - Michael 'Mike' Tyson, age 65, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
Mike was born August 6, 1955 in Bartow, FL to Raymond & Vermell Tyson. He retired after 43 years from Mosaic as a Float Plant Operator; he also retired after 20 years from Walmart Auto Care Center. He was a member of Grace Pointe Church in Winter Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Eric Tyson and Larry Tyson. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Wanda Tyson, son Chris Tyson (Wendy), daughter Brandi Jenkins (Darren), two sisters Kaye DeLoach (Ernie), Sharon Street (Vance), two brothers Dick Tyson, Terry Tyson (Ruth) and six grandchildren Keelie Tyson, Matthew Tyson, Austin Jenkins, Tyler Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins and Lucas Jenkins.
Family will receive friends 10 to 11 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Turning Point Worship Center in Bartow. Funeral service will follow 11:00 am at Turning Point Worship Center. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Turning Point Worship Center
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Turning Point Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 18, 2020
RIP CUEBALL
Clinton McKnight
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
