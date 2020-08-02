1/1
Michael Warren Gilmore
MICHAEL
WARREN
GILMORE

LAKELAND - Michael Warren Gilmore passed peacefully from Lymphoma, at Good Shepherd Hospice on July 19, 2020, in Lakeland, FL at the age of 70.
Michael Gilmore was born in Lakewood, Ohio, to Warren and Jean (Fitzgibbon) Gilmore. Michael held degrees from St. Mary's College of Maryland and Catholic University. He lived and worked in the Baltimore-Washington area, Philadelphia, and Florida. Michael enjoyed playing his guitar, watching baseball and football, trips to see his daughter, family events, church, and walks with his dog at the park. Michael was a devoted husband, loving father, brother, and friend.
Mike is survived by his wife Bridget Gilmore, daughter Emily Gilmore, and sister Kate Gilmore. He is preceded in death by his parents Warren and Jean (Fitzgibbon) Gilmore, and stepmother Sara (Borthick) Gilmore.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2020, 2pm, at All Saints Episcopal Church in downtown Lakeland. Masks are required. If you have covid-19 or have been exposed to covid-19, please do not attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or Good Shepherd Hospice Lakeland.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
