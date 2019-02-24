Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL DANIELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL WAYNE DANIELS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL WAYNE DANIELS Obituary
MICHAEL WAYNE
DANIELS, 72

LAKELAND - Michael Daniels passed away Feb. 9, 2019.
Michael was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Chico, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted Daniels and Lucille Daniels Chamberlain, sister Peggy Chamberlain, brother Todd Chamberlain, and grandson Gage Michael Daniels.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Sandra Daniels, brothers Roger (Margaret) Daniels of West Jordan, UT, David Daniels of Copperopolis, CA, Gordon (Amy) Chamberlain of Mur-ray, UT, sister Patricia Hinton of Copperopolis, CA, sons Michael (Julie) Daniels of White, GA, Richard (Carol) Daniels Scott of Orlando, FL, Joshua (Jennipher) Daniels of Winter Haven, FL, Ryan (Alicia) Daniels of Lakeland, FL, Ben Daniels of Lakeland, FL, and daughter Rachel (Ben) Struthers of Lake Wales, FL; as well as 20 grandchildren.
Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1964 - 1967. He was an aircraft mechanic for Piper Aircraft and Lockheed Martin. He was also a safesmith/ locksmith for Miller Safe and Lock Co.
A memorial service will be held Sat. March 2, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at Highland Park Church, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Park Church Celebrate Recovery.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.