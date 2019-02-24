|
MICHAEL WAYNE
DANIELS, 72
LAKELAND - Michael Daniels passed away Feb. 9, 2019.
Michael was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Chico, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted Daniels and Lucille Daniels Chamberlain, sister Peggy Chamberlain, brother Todd Chamberlain, and grandson Gage Michael Daniels.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Sandra Daniels, brothers Roger (Margaret) Daniels of West Jordan, UT, David Daniels of Copperopolis, CA, Gordon (Amy) Chamberlain of Mur-ray, UT, sister Patricia Hinton of Copperopolis, CA, sons Michael (Julie) Daniels of White, GA, Richard (Carol) Daniels Scott of Orlando, FL, Joshua (Jennipher) Daniels of Winter Haven, FL, Ryan (Alicia) Daniels of Lakeland, FL, Ben Daniels of Lakeland, FL, and daughter Rachel (Ben) Struthers of Lake Wales, FL; as well as 20 grandchildren.
Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1964 - 1967. He was an aircraft mechanic for Piper Aircraft and Lockheed Martin. He was also a safesmith/ locksmith for Miller Safe and Lock Co.
A memorial service will be held Sat. March 2, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at Highland Park Church, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Park Church Celebrate Recovery.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019