MICHELLE D. HART, 52



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Michelle D Hart, 52, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, entered into the arms of her Lord on November 12, 2020.

Born in Cocoa Beach, Fl. on March 6, 1968. She spent most of her childhood in Oklahoma where she met her husband Chris. They were childhood sweethearts and each other's first love.

Time and distance kept them apart for many years until they reconnected in 2007. They married in 2008 enjoying 12 beautiful years together.

She is survived by her loving husband, Chris, of Oklahoma, daughter, Brittany L. Singletary of Lakeland, sons, Eric J. (Desireé) Singletary, of Texas, Scott R. (fiancée Cassidy) Singletary, of Lakeland, stepdaughter, Crystal Hart (fiancé Cody) of Oklahoma, stepsons, Dennis Singletary (Rachel) of Lakeland, Justin Hart, Isaac Hart and Daniel Hart, all of Oklahoma, grandson, Xander Newman of Lakeland, step-granddaughters Layla Singletary of Georgia and Sapphire Hart of Oklahoma, mother, Carron (Oscar) Lewis of Georgia, sisters, Deborah (Mark) Bradshaw of Tennessee, Leslie (JR) Brickey of Plant City, and her best friend Betsy Voight of Lakeland.

A Celebration of life is being planned for a later date in 2021. Michelle, You will always be with us, we love you.



