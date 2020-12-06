1/1
MICHELLE D. HART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHELLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHELLE D. HART, 52

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Michelle D Hart, 52, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, entered into the arms of her Lord on November 12, 2020.
Born in Cocoa Beach, Fl. on March 6, 1968. She spent most of her childhood in Oklahoma where she met her husband Chris. They were childhood sweethearts and each other's first love.
Time and distance kept them apart for many years until they reconnected in 2007. They married in 2008 enjoying 12 beautiful years together.
She is survived by her loving husband, Chris, of Oklahoma, daughter, Brittany L. Singletary of Lakeland, sons, Eric J. (Desireé) Singletary, of Texas, Scott R. (fiancée Cassidy) Singletary, of Lakeland, stepdaughter, Crystal Hart (fiancé Cody) of Oklahoma, stepsons, Dennis Singletary (Rachel) of Lakeland, Justin Hart, Isaac Hart and Daniel Hart, all of Oklahoma, grandson, Xander Newman of Lakeland, step-granddaughters Layla Singletary of Georgia and Sapphire Hart of Oklahoma, mother, Carron (Oscar) Lewis of Georgia, sisters, Deborah (Mark) Bradshaw of Tennessee, Leslie (JR) Brickey of Plant City, and her best friend Betsy Voight of Lakeland.
A Celebration of life is being planned for a later date in 2021. Michelle, You will always be with us, we love you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved