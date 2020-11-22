1/1
MICHELLE D. "SHELL" SINGLETARY
MICHELLE 'SHELL' D.
SINGLETARY, 52

LAKELAND - Michelle 'Shell' D. Singletary, age 52, formerly of Lakeland, Florida, passed away in Oklahoma on November 12, 2020, from COVID-19.
She was born in Cocoa Beach, Florida on March 6, 1968. She met Terry L. Singletary in 1984, and they married in 1988.
She is survived by her daughter, Brittany L. Singletary, son Eric J. Singletary, (Desiree) of Austin, Texas, son Scott R. Singletary of Lakeland, stepson Dennis T. Singletary (Rachel) of Lakeland and two grandchildren, Layla Singletary of Georgia and Xander Newman, Lakeland.
Michelle enjoyed cruising, going to the beach, fishing and flea markets, and she loved her dog Macy.
It was love at first sight and she will always be the love of Terry's life.
Michelle, you're Forever in My Heart!
Your Loving Husband, Terry.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
