MICHELLE
SCHAEFERS
WINTER HAVEN -
Michelle Schaefers passed away on Feb. 6, 2019 in Winter Haven. She was born on Nov. 29, 1943 in Detroit, MI. She was the Head of Human Resources at Borg Warner Automotive. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and enjoyed playing bingo at Santa Fe in Lakeland.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Marian Jarvis, and her brother, Terry Jarvis. She is survived by her daughters, Tina Schaefers and Sue Thompson, grandsons: Jon, Ron, Erin, Anthony, Alex, and Adam, brothers: Larry, Jim, and Chris Jarvis, and a sister-in-law, Lynne.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 11, at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Memorial donations may be made to 22zero.org .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019