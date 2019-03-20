MICHELLE

SUZANNE SCOTT



LAKELAND - Michelle Suzanne Scott, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed without pain and in peace on March 8th, 2019, after a seven-month battle with metastatic melanoma. Michelle was born the second of three children to Robert and Margaret (Van Dam) Dorgan in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 2, 1954. The family moved to Florida when she was three years old. After graduating from Plantation High School in 1972, Michelle studied art and received her BA in Creative Design from Florida State University. She was able to focus more on her art after raising three sons. Her beautiful pottery and her wonderful sons and grandchildren are left as her legacy. For several years she was a dedicated Guardian Ad Litem volunteer. She was an avid gardener and became a Master Gardener through the University of Florida extension service. Michelle had a quiet, deeply personal Christian faith and studied Bible doctrine every night since she was fourteen years old. Fossil and rock hunting was her passion and she loved to travel with her husband and best friend of 40 years, Dr. Gregory Scott of Lakeland.

She is survived by her husband, their three sons, their wives, and three grandchildren; Dr. Jonathan Scott and Lisa of Lakeland and their children Robert and Ellen, Patrick Scott and Katy of Baltimore and their son Luke, and Paul 'Skully' Scott and Roxii of Auburndale, FL. Michelle is also survived by two brothers, Thomas Dorgan (Ingrid) of Pagosa Springs, CO and Patrick Dorgan (Bobbi) of Arvada, CO. Michelle's mother, Margaret Abbie Dorgan, lives in Lakeland.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland on Saturday, March 23rd at 11 AM with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Moffitt Cancer Center at

