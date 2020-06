Or Copy this URL to Share

MICKEY LEE

LOSINSKI



KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY



LAKELAND- Mickey L. Losinski, 47, born 10/25/72 and died 6/24/20 at home. Private services will be held at a later date. Gentry Morrison FH.



