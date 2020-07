Or Copy this URL to Share

MIELE LEI

WATSON



WINTER HAVEN - Miele Lei Watson,

born in Battle Creek, Michigan on December 29, 1944; passed away on July 16, 2020.

Ginger, as she was affectionately known, was a nature enthusiast and enjoyed wildlife photography.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Mary Turley; brothers Billy Turley and Tom Turley and sister Loni Turley. She is survived by her husband, Chuck Watson; children Lorri Braso, Robert Sims, Jeff Watson, and Heather Barranco; 4 grandchildren; her brothers John Turley and Danny Turley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store