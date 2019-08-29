Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
Mildred A. Church


1925 - 2019
Mildred A. Church Obituary
MILDRED A.
CHURCH

LAKELAND - Mildred A. Church, 93, passed away Aug. 27, 2019.
Mrs. Church was born in Princeton, IL on Sept. 16, 1925. She worked for Owens-Illinois prior to retirement. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and collecting recipes.
Mrs. Church was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfred Cunningham, and second husband, Lloyd Church. She is survived by her sons, A. Wayne (Paula) Cunningham, Terry (Holly) Cunningham and Bruce (Ronda) Cunningham; daughters, Judy (Don) Padgett and Margo (Ollin) Morgan; brother, Nestor Longbons; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be Fri. from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
