Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED GAIL HARRISON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED GAIL HARRISON Obituary
MILDRED GAIL HARRISON

11/17/1948
11/7/2019

WINTER HAVEN - Mildred Gail Harrison
went to be with the Lord with her family and friends by her side on November 7, 2019.
She was a life long resident of Winter Haven and had great love for her family, friends, and her church.
She is preceded in death by her son Douglas Chad Harrison
Survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert (Bobby) Harrison, her children Mike Harrison & wife Frances, Tina Harrison Rimes & Husband Mike Celeste Stillion & Husband Chad Diron Harrison, 12 grandchildren & 12 great-grand-children and several nieces and nephews.
Gail was loved by all and had great love for her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10-11 am with services at 11am at Eagle Lake First Assembly of God. Graveside services to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Gail's name to Frostproof Church of God, 104 hwy 630 west, Frostproof, FL 33843
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -