MILDRED GAIL HARRISON
11/17/1948
11/7/2019
WINTER HAVEN - Mildred Gail Harrison
went to be with the Lord with her family and friends by her side on November 7, 2019.
She was a life long resident of Winter Haven and had great love for her family, friends, and her church.
She is preceded in death by her son Douglas Chad Harrison
Survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert (Bobby) Harrison, her children Mike Harrison & wife Frances, Tina Harrison Rimes & Husband Mike Celeste Stillion & Husband Chad Diron Harrison, 12 grandchildren & 12 great-grand-children and several nieces and nephews.
Gail was loved by all and had great love for her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10-11 am with services at 11am at Eagle Lake First Assembly of God. Graveside services to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Gail's name to Frostproof Church of God, 104 hwy 630 west, Frostproof, FL 33843
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019