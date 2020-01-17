|
|
MILDRED
GOLLER KNUTSON, 102
HAVERHILL, MA. - Mildred 'Millie' (Eb-ersbach) Goller Knut-son, age 102, formerly of Lakeland, FL passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2019 in Haverhill, MA.
Millie was an active member of the Heritage Baptist Church in Lakeland, FL and loved her church family.
She was the wife of the late Frederick G. Goller who passed in 1975 and Earle R. Knutson who passed in 1988. Her survivors include her two daughters Judith A. and her husband Norman L. Hanson of Amherst, NH and Brenda J. and her husband Duncan C. 'Deke' Farmer of Bradford, MA; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral services were held today, Jan. 17 in Bradford, MA.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Bldg. 9 Lawrence, MA 01843 or the donor's choice.
To share a memory or to read her complete obituary please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020