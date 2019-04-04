|
MILDRED I.
McCOY, 101
WINTER HAVEN - Mildred I. McCoy, 101, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Lakeland Hospice House.
Born March 2, 1918 to Alfred and Lola Hall Swank Davis in New Richmond, IN, she graduated Thornton Indiana High School in 1935 and went on to attend Indiana Central Business College. On January 19, 1946 she married Arthur Merrill McCoy at the 1st Nazarene Church of Crawfordsville and was happily married 63 years until his death in 2009. Mildred and Merrill were active in church work and had attended the Winter Haven First Church of the Nazarene for many years. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, travel, history research, and she was an avid animal lover.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill, her parents, and a brother, Morris R. Davis of Crawfordsville, IN.
Her survivors include her nieces, Brenda (George) Hassler and Cheryl (Ed) Hammond; a nephew, Larry (Jan) Davis; including her caregiver, Jean Spear and many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held in Auburndale Memorial Park at 11:00am, Friday. April 5, 2019.
