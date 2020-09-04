MILDRED

LEGRIER

JONES

Educator



LAKE WALES - Mildred LeGrier Jones, 91, returned to her heavenly home on August 21, 2020 at home, after living a blessed life and fighting a noble battle. Her devotion to family and friends and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Mildred was born to the late Lucille Gaston and Richard LeGrier in Pompano Beach, Florida on August 22, 1928. Her family and friends remember her as a kind and loving woman who encouraged them to pursue God and to seek education and truth. She was a thoughtful individual who loved her family, her friends and God.

From an nearly age, she was immersed in a loving community that would be her lifelong support. Mildred graduated from high school at Gillespie-Selden Institute in Cordele, Georgia and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree from Savannah State College in Savannah, Georgia. Mildred spent her thirty-three year long career as a beloved teacher. Mildred began her teaching career in Cairo, Georgia before moving to Polk County, Florida and teaching for many years at Roosevelt School in Lake Wales, Florida. She later taught for several years at Frostproof Elementary School before retiring. Mildred enjoyed working to educate others and took pride on her service to her family and to her community. She was a faithful member of her church and her sorority and will be missed by all.

Mildred was blessed with a large and loving group of family and friends. She is survived by one son, Tyrone Jones; three sisters: Vera LeGrier Wilson, Lena LeGrier Snell, Nattie LeGrier Ransaw; four grandchildren: Tyronda Jones, Sara Jones Bush (Donald), Brad R. Jones, Jr. (Heriade), and Alisha Mechele Thornton Frazier; six great grandchildren: Ty'mir Jones-Levens, Jonathan Frazier, Paris Frazier, Victori Jones, Jordan Jones and Mikael Jones.

Services: Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Church of Christ, 463 Buck Moore Road, Lake Wales, FL. Visitation: Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:30 until 8:00 P.M. at Epps Chapel. 10 at a time, mask required.



