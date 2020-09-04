1/1
Mildred (LeGrier) Jones
1928 - 2020
MILDRED
LEGRIER
JONES
Educator

LAKE WALES - Mildred LeGrier Jones, 91, returned to her heavenly home on August 21, 2020 at home, after living a blessed life and fighting a noble battle. Her devotion to family and friends and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Mildred was born to the late Lucille Gaston and Richard LeGrier in Pompano Beach, Florida on August 22, 1928. Her family and friends remember her as a kind and loving woman who encouraged them to pursue God and to seek education and truth. She was a thoughtful individual who loved her family, her friends and God.
From an nearly age, she was immersed in a loving community that would be her lifelong support. Mildred graduated from high school at Gillespie-Selden Institute in Cordele, Georgia and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree from Savannah State College in Savannah, Georgia. Mildred spent her thirty-three year long career as a beloved teacher. Mildred began her teaching career in Cairo, Georgia before moving to Polk County, Florida and teaching for many years at Roosevelt School in Lake Wales, Florida. She later taught for several years at Frostproof Elementary School before retiring. Mildred enjoyed working to educate others and took pride on her service to her family and to her community. She was a faithful member of her church and her sorority and will be missed by all.
Mildred was blessed with a large and loving group of family and friends. She is survived by one son, Tyrone Jones; three sisters: Vera LeGrier Wilson, Lena LeGrier Snell, Nattie LeGrier Ransaw; four grandchildren: Tyronda Jones, Sara Jones Bush (Donald), Brad R. Jones, Jr. (Heriade), and Alisha Mechele Thornton Frazier; six great grandchildren: Ty'mir Jones-Levens, Jonathan Frazier, Paris Frazier, Victori Jones, Jordan Jones and Mikael Jones.
Services: Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Church of Christ, 463 Buck Moore Road, Lake Wales, FL. Visitation: Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:30 until 8:00 P.M. at Epps Chapel. 10 at a time, mask required.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
September 2, 2020
To Mama Vera Wilson and the entire LeGrier and Jones Families.
We are praying that the Lord will tenderly hold you in His arms and comfort you with His peace.
Love and blessings always
Dr. Nathan and First Lady Viola Wilson-Jones. Bethel Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas.
Viola Wilson-Jones
Family
August 27, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the Jones family. She was always a joy to be near.
JACQUELINE CALDWELL-TURNER
August 27, 2020
My Sincerest Condolences And Love I Send To The Family And Friends Of This Precious And Rarest Of Gems! She Was A Treasure That Glowed And Gave! Thank You, Mrs. Mildred L. Jones, Your Loving Kinds Will Sparkle On In In My Life. You Were A Blessing!
Sandra Ramsey
Friend
August 25, 2020
Tyrone, my prayers go out to you. May god bless you and keep you strong.
Brenda Williamson
Friend
August 24, 2020
My sister Mildred, my church pew friend, will truly be missed at worship services. She was a delight to know and a ray of sunshine! I'm so glad our paths crossed in this life.
Patti Morgan
Friend
August 24, 2020
Sorry to learn of the passing of my favorite teacher. Condolences to her family and friends. A pillar of our Lake Wales community
Girlvester Robinson
Teacher
August 22, 2020
I am sending my condolences and prayers to the jones family she was a wonderful and beautiful lady God bless you and strengthen you during your difficult time
Cassandra Ulysse
Neighbor
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. First grade teacher @ Roosevelt you would bring my Brother Edward to Ms Boykins class to see me. Loving memories ❤
Kathy Johnson
Student
August 22, 2020
Momma Jones thank you for living a christian life before all of us in the Church of Christ and the Lake Wales community.Our families have shared many special occasions together over the years. I thank God for allowing our paths to cross so many years(starting with you being my first grade teacher). Rest in peace until we meet again.
Susan Burch-Neumon
Family
August 22, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Jones family.
Sheila White-Smith
August 22, 2020
RIP Aunt Mildred. You touched my life in a very special way. Thank you for your love. It was truly an honor to have known you. You will always be in my heart. Love you...
Marie Garofalo
August 22, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of this beautiful souls passing! She was
my first grade teacher and always the picture of class and style! My husband has fond memories of being her neighbor. I loved and respected her and she always remembered me! Rest on Mrs. Jones may your family find comfort in who you were and the blessing you were to our community!
Cassandra and Johnny Goosby
Student
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joyce Carter
Student
August 21, 2020
Thank U Jesus for allowing us to see this flower grow from a bud into full bloom;
Her life touched us with the beauty of the most unimaginable orchids, roses, and lilies...
We always felt her spirit of joy and love
Janet & Coach Bradley
August 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family
Toni "Gipson" Lyons
