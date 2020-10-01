MILDRED K. ERSKINE, 92



LAKELAND - Mildred K. Erskine, 92, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on September 23, 2020.

She was born on April 18th, 1928 to William Arthur Jones and Willie Myrtle Jones in Bosque County, Texas. She grew up and went to school in Kopprel Texas where she was united in marriage to Jasper 'Red' Erskine on November 6, 1947. She and Jasper worked for Owens Illinois Glass. A transfer brought them to Lakeland in 1979. Mildred became an award winning sales rep for Avon. She won the Top Sales Representative award many, many times consecutively. She retired after 30+ years. She was an avid sports fan. The Atlanta Braves lost their biggest most dedicated fan. She knew NO STRANGER. She welcomed people in her home with open arms, just like family and loved to cook and feed everyone.

She is survived by her children Alan Erskine, Jan Singleton, and Michelle Storms of Lakeland and Jarrell Erskine and his wife Vicky of Lawrenceville, Ga. Her grandchildren: Laura, Gina, Roxy, Alan Blaine, Jarrell Lee, and Blake. Her great grand children: Jacob, Joshua, Chelsea, Chase, Dylan, Gracie, Chloe, Hunter, Hailey, Maddie, and Braden. Her great great grandchildren: Gunner, Raeleigh, Archer, Asher, Farrah, Sarah, Leonidas and Andrew.

Friends and Family will be received at the Highland Village Club-house, Saturday, Oct 3, from 2-4pm. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Kopprel, Tx. In lieu of flowers, celebrate her life with donations made to FUMC- First United Methodist Church, FM185 Ave C, Kopperl, TX 76652.



