Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
MILDRED L. GREGORY


1929 - 2019
MILDRED L. GREGORY Obituary
MILDRED L.
GREGORY, 90

WINTER HAVEN - Mildred L. Gregory, 90, of Winter Haven, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born January 15, 1929 in Swainsboro, GA she moved here when she was 5 years old. She was a School bus driver for the Polk County School Board with 35 years of service and a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman M. Gregory in 1996 and a son, David Gregory in 2017 and a brother, Bobby Moore.
She is survived by: a daughter, Connie E. Rizer and her husband, Charles of Winter Haven; her sister, Jo Ann Braddock of Auburndale; a daughter-in-law, Vivian Gregory of Winter Haven; two grandchildren, Dave (Suzanne) Gregory of Steamboat Springs, CO and Amy (Mike) McConomy of Bar Harbor, ME; and four great - grandchildren, Jakob, Sam, Keely, and James.
The family will receive friends from, 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel, followed by interment at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Cornerstone Hospice or to the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
