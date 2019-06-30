|
|
MILDRED LOUISE
PRICE, 94
LAKELAND - Mildred Louise Price of Lakeland, Florida died at home June 19, 2019 after suffering a recent stroke and was under the care of family and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Mildred was born May 17, 1925 in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska to Clarence and Larene Chase Price. Mildred was a caring person who had a servant's heart and loved others. She was independent and did not ask for help for herself but asked only what she could do for others. She lived with and cared for her parents until their deaths.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Price and mother Larene Price. Mildred never married or had any children but loved nieces and nephews as her own.
She is survived by her brother Donald Lee Price of Ashland, Ohio and Lloyd Arthur Price of Lakeland, Florida, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Legacy Christian Church, 901 West Beacon Road, Lakeland, Florida at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Legacy Christian Church, Mildred Price Memorial Fund. Visit legacychristian.com for directions.
Published in Ledger from June 30 to July 1, 2019