|
|
MILDRED LOUISE
SAVAGE, 94
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS. - Mrs. Mildred Louise Savage, age 94, a resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, formerly of Auburndale & Plant City, Florida, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Mrs. Savage was born February 14, 1925, in Adel, Georgia to John Archie and Lucy (Louelender) Harris. Mildred moved to Ocean Springs to be by her daughter in 2015. She retired from the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier. Mildred was a member of Lena Vista Baptist Church in Auburndale and a member of the Post Office Rural Carrier's Club. Mildred enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years, Henry Savage in 2008; 2 sons: Tony Gale Savage & Stanley Savage; 2 brothers: John Irvin Harris & William Etheridge Harris and sister Doris Almond.
Mildred is survived by her loving family: daughter Ann (Merrill) Lonnborg of Ocean Springs, MS, 2 sisters: Mary Lou Talley of Hahira, GA, Faye Hutto of Valdosta, GA, 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23rd at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019