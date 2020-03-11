|
MILDRED (GRAVES) LOWELL
Beautician
LAKELAND - Mrs. Mildred Graves Lowell was born to the late Charles and Merinda Martin Graves on 12/1/1928 in Fair Haven, Vermont, the last surviving sibling of nine. She passed away on March 6, 2020.
She was a beautician for 30 years, both in VT and in Florida. Mrs. Lowell came to Florida in 1987. She loved her flowers. She was a member of Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George F. Lowell (2/21/07), and a son Larry Lowell (1/30/14).
She is survived by her other two children: Lynn, of whom she has resided with for the past 13 years, and Ronald, also of Lakeland.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 5th at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church. She will be placed in Florida National Cemetery with her husband.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020