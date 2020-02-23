|
|
MILDRED M. WIDLICKA
LAKELAND - Mildred, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on January 3, 2020, surrounded by her 7 loving children.
She was born September 21, 1924, in Bethlehem Twp., Ohio.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Frank. She is survived by her children Greg (Pam) Miller, Pat (Harry) Bernhardt, Pam (Norm) Fitzgerald, Dee-Dee Fitzgerald, Mary Beth (Rick) Hengst, Susan (Victor) Carcioppolo, Rob Miller and Frank's daughters Judy (Don) Donay and Sherrill (Dave) Chinchar. She had over 50 grand, great, and great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of family and friends.
Millie was an active member in her community for over 30 years. She was an avid Bridge player, golfer and had the most welcoming smile and kind heart that made friends out of strangers. She was a devoted member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
A Funeral Mass will be held on February 28, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cornerstone Foundation.
Donate.cshospice.org or call 352-742-6819.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020