Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED "GERALDINE" MORRIS


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED "GERALDINE" MORRIS Obituary
MILDRED 'GERALDINE' MORRIS, 82

LAKELAND - Mildred 'Geraldine' Morris passed away at the age of 82 on June 30, 2019 at Grace Manor at Lake Morton, Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her son, Robert Nestor, his wife, Mary, and daughters, Emily Nestor, and Ashley Dozier of St. Louis, MO.
Geraldine moved to Lakeland, FL in 1991 after retiring from Anchor Hocking Glass, Winchester, IN.
A private service is being held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.