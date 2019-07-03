|
MILDRED 'GERALDINE' MORRIS, 82
LAKELAND - Mildred 'Geraldine' Morris passed away at the age of 82 on June 30, 2019 at Grace Manor at Lake Morton, Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her son, Robert Nestor, his wife, Mary, and daughters, Emily Nestor, and Ashley Dozier of St. Louis, MO.
Geraldine moved to Lakeland, FL in 1991 after retiring from Anchor Hocking Glass, Winchester, IN.
A private service is being held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from July 3 to July 4, 2019