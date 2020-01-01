|
|
MILDRED
ONZELLE 'GG' HAMMOND, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Mildred Onzelle 'GG' Hammond, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Life Care Center in Winter Haven.
Onzelle was born in Winter Haven on April 29, 1925 to the late Frank and Blanche Smith. She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1943.
Onzelle met the love of her life, a handsome Marine named Darrell Hammond, and they were married after a brief courtship. They had five children and were shining examples of loving, devoted parents.
Onzelle was a true angel on earth. She touched countless lives through her many kindnesses.
Onzelle was a woman of great faith, and her Christianity was evident by the way she lived her life.
GG will best be remembered by the love and pride she had of her family. Cherished memories of the joy and love she shared will always be remembered. Her family and friends loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
Onzelle was preceded in death by her parents, husband Darrell Hammond, brother Frank 'Fee' Smith, and sisters Juanita Ryder and Elinor Horne.
She is survived by: sons, Buddy and Gary Hammond; daughters Beverly Woolery, Inky Manning, and Debbie Hammond; her sisters, Winona Durham and Olga Locicero (Mike); grandchildren, Nikki Rudd (Jason), Kristen Strickland, Michael Woolery (Carol), Robert Clint Woolery, Ryan Manning (Claudia), Jason Braxton, and 17 great grandchildren.
Gathering of Friends will be on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Boulevard, Winter Haven. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mission of Winter Haven, 180 East Central Avenue, Winter Haven, FL 33880.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020